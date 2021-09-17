Police: 25-year-old man found shot to death in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death.

On Sept. 17 just before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a firearm violation in the 3300 block of Sandy Spring Way. Residents in the area had called police after hearing gunshots in the area.

When police and EMS arrived on the scene, they located a man, identified as John D. Appleton of Henrico, who was shot. Appleton succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Henry by calling (804)-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

