Northam tours flood-ravaged town in southwest Virginia

Hurley Flooding-VSP
Hurley Flooding-VSP(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HURLEY, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam toured flood-ravaged Hurley Friday after one person died and dozens of homes were destroyed in late August.

Northam met with county leaders and the Guesses Fork community to see the impact the flooding had, WCYB reports.

The governor said some people still don’t have running water after the storm hit last month.

Northam said he and his staff are working to do everything they can to help those in Buchanan County recover.

”A lot of challenges, but you know, we can overcome a lot of things. We’re gonna get people back on their feet as soon as we can,” Northam told WCYB.

After the disastrous flooding, Northam did declare a state of emergency to allocate resources and money to that area.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

