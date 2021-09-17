Healthcare Pros
Miles in Memory: A walk to remember lost loved ones

By Emily Harrison
Published: Sep. 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Losing a loved one can feel unbearable, but one Richmond grief center wants you to know that you are not alone.

Full Circle Grief Center partnered with Bon Secours Richmond and VCU Health to present ‘Miles in Memory,’ a virtual walk dedicated to remembering lost loved ones.

“This is the second year we have done this, and it was so well-received the first time that we decided to do it again,” said Nikki Shaw, Development and Events Manager for Full Circle. “It’s your race, your way.”

The walk could easily be turned into a run, as there were no set rules for how many steps or miles a participant must take. However, Bon Secours and VCU Health will be matching miles, dollar for dollar, for the first 100 registrations made.

“We want to allow people the freedom to honor loved ones the way they want to; it can be a walk down the street or a 5K,” said Shaw.

The walk will take place over the weekend.

