McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

By SARAH RANKIN and STEVE HELBER Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRUNDY, Va. (AP) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over abortion and vaccination policies in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

Each sought to cast the other as extreme on major issues Thursday.

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of national voter sentiment.

Asked his position on President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine mandates, Youngkin called himself a strong advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines but said he thought the president lacked the authority to “dictate” that workers receive one.

McAuliffe criticized Youngkin as failing to show leadership, saying the Republican has undermined vaccine efforts and would unleash the virus by not mandating inoculations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

