Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Local black-owned business to host Community Health Block Party

Brewer’s Cafe, a local black-owned business, will partner with the city of Richmond to host a...
Brewer’s Cafe, a local black-owned business, will partner with the city of Richmond to host a community health block party this weekend.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Brewer’s Cafe, a local black-owned business, will partner with the city of Richmond to host a Community Health Block Party this weekend.

Those who wish to participate can get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for COVID-19 for free. People who get vaccinated will receive a free shot of espresso, latte, coffee, or nutritious juice provided by Brewer’s Café.

You will also be able to apply for job opportunities with Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Richmond Restaurant Group, Soul Taco/Jewfro, and EAT Partners.

There will be live music at the event. For more information, click here.

The event will take place outside of Brewer’s Café on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1125 Bainbridge St, Richmond, VA 23224.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
According to police, the suspect assaulted and stabbed an employee before stealing cash and...
Police search for suspect who stabbed employee, robbed store in Richmond

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Positivity rate decreases to 10.1% | Over 4,200 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours
The Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says the rate of white children in the city getting a...
COVID-19 vaccine disparities highlighted between Richmond’s Black and white children
COVID-19 vaccine disparities highlighted between Richmond’s black and white children.
COVID-19 vaccine disparities highlighted between Richmond’s black and white children.
WHSV School File
Virginia Department of Health to provide aid to schools for COVID-19 testing