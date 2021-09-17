Local black-owned business to host Community Health Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Brewer’s Cafe, a local black-owned business, will partner with the city of Richmond to host a Community Health Block Party this weekend.

Those who wish to participate can get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for COVID-19 for free. People who get vaccinated will receive a free shot of espresso, latte, coffee, or nutritious juice provided by Brewer’s Café.

You will also be able to apply for job opportunities with Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Richmond Restaurant Group, Soul Taco/Jewfro, and EAT Partners.

There will be live music at the event. For more information, click here.

The event will take place outside of Brewer’s Café on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1125 Bainbridge St, Richmond, VA 23224.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.