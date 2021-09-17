In-person early voting starts today: Here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting today, Virginians can start making their voices heard on who they want as their next Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and the House of Delegates.

To vote early, you will need to head to your local voter registration office and bring with you proof of I.D. such as your driver’s license, utility bill or a bank statement.

If you do not have those with you, then you will be able to fill out a provisional ballot, which is not counted until you have a valid I.D. Curbside voting, where workers can bring ballots straight to your car, is also available.

Virginians have until Oct. 12 to register to vote. Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 2.

