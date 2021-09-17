Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico Schools to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual events

The Family Learning Series Summit will be April 28. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)
The Family Learning Series Summit will be April 28. (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with two virtual events.

The first event of the “Hispanic/Latine(x) Heritage Series” will be “Support and Resources for Local Latine Families.” The virtual event will feature Caroline Lugo, director of programs at Sacred Heart Center. It takes place from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and is open to everyone.

“Scientists Like You: Innovation Depends on Diversity” is the second virtual event and will take place on Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. It will feature Catherine Hulshof, assistant professor in the VCU Department of Biology, and Natalie Rodriguez, a ninth-grader at J.R. Tucker High School. Jessica Agosta will moderate. The event is open to all, with a focus on students.

Those who want to participate can register, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
According to police, the suspect assaulted and stabbed an employee before stealing cash and...
Police search for suspect who stabbed employee, robbed store in Richmond

Latest News

Virginia Employment Commission
VEC website to be offline temporarily for updates
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Positivity rate decreases to 10.1% | Over 4,200 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours
Police in Henrico are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot to death.
Police: 25-year-old man found shot to death in Henrico
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64