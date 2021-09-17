Henrico Schools to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual events
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with two virtual events.
The first event of the “Hispanic/Latine(x) Heritage Series” will be “Support and Resources for Local Latine Families.” The virtual event will feature Caroline Lugo, director of programs at Sacred Heart Center. It takes place from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and is open to everyone.
“Scientists Like You: Innovation Depends on Diversity” is the second virtual event and will take place on Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. It will feature Catherine Hulshof, assistant professor in the VCU Department of Biology, and Natalie Rodriguez, a ninth-grader at J.R. Tucker High School. Jessica Agosta will moderate. The event is open to all, with a focus on students.
Those who want to participate can register, here.
