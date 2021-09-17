Friday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, Humid with a few afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers and storms again possible today, but not as heavy as Thursday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Rain spins off a nearly tropical area of low pressure offshore. Could bring brief downpours. Especially along and East of I-95. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Morning clouds, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Autumn begins at 3:20pm. A strong cold front brings a high rain chance with the potential for strong storms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: First day of autumn will probably feel like it! Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower during the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

