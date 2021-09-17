Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Free text service sends parents brain-building activities for babies, toddlers

By Sarah Bloom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The early stages of parenting can be exhausting, but how you interact with your kids in those first three years can shape their entire future.

A free text messaging program called ‘Basic Insights’ hopes to guide area parents through some easy activities to make the most of the early years with their kids.

The ages of 0-3 can be an intense, hands-on season of life. Kids at that age are busy, their needs are big and their skills just developing. Evidence shows those first three years of life are critical to brain development, and that being intentional about that time can really pay off for your child’s future.

“Make a game of naming and pointing to the different body parts. For example, ‘where’s your nose?’ And say, ‘there it is!’ Or point to the wrong part and say, ‘is this your ear?’ And you say, ‘noooooooo.’”

These are all ideas Chanel Bea, an early childhood community liaison, said parents will get from the text messaging system.

“The Basics Insights app was developed, so families could have a way to receive information about developmental activities that are age-appropriate,” Bea said. “What the basics do is show us that there are everyday activities that you can do to engage with your young child, and they also increase their learning.”

The basics are aptly named “Basic Parenting Skills.” One of the basics is to maximize love and manage stress.

“That is a very important one - it means that the kiddo needs to feel comfortable and supported,” explained Rick Samuelson, youth coordinator for the Henrico County Public Library.

Do things with your kids like:

  • Talk, sing and point
  • Count and compare
  • Explore through movement and play
  • Read and discuss stories

“The more vocabulary, the more words kiddos hear - the bigger their vocabulary and the world around them is,” Samuelson said.

You get two text messages a week, with one of them having a fun activity for you to do together.

“But if you have your phone and you just say, ‘oh, let me try that,’ it tends to work out a little bit better,” Bea said.

If your kids are between the ages of 0-3, you can sign up for free. The project is paid for with grant funding.

Signing up is fast, easy and free. You can sign up, here. Choose English or Spanish, and then click the link or scan the QR Code.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Henrico police say Jaquan Kelson ran away from the scene of a three vehicle crash.
Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind

Latest News

Hundreds of people attended the March for Life rally in Richmond on Friday.
‘We believe it’s life from conception’: Hundreds gather for March for Life rally
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment rate in Virginia drops to 4% in August
Crews broke ground Friday.
Crews break ground on Huguenot Flatwater Universal Access Ramp
After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools...
Renovations unveiled at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary