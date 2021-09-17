Healthcare Pros
Crews to break ground on new access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater

Huguenot Flatwater
Huguenot Flatwater(James River Park System)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, crews will break ground on a new universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater in Richmond.

The city of Richmond says while many people enjoy the James River, the launch site has not been ADA compliant.

The new ramp will allow paddlers to enter a calmer section of the James River and then paddle downriver to Reedy Creek, where an accessible take-out is located.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. Mayor Stoney will be in attendance.

