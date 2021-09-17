Crews to break ground on new access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, crews will break ground on a new universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater in Richmond.

The city of Richmond says while many people enjoy the James River, the launch site has not been ADA compliant.

The new ramp will allow paddlers to enter a calmer section of the James River and then paddle downriver to Reedy Creek, where an accessible take-out is located.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. Mayor Stoney will be in attendance.

