Crews break ground on Huguenot Flatwater Universal Access Ramp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews broke ground on a new, universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater.

The City of Richmond said the addition will now make the James River launch site ADA compliant.

The new ramp will allow paddlers to enter at a calmer section of the James and then paddle downriver to Reedy Creek, where an accessible take-out is located.

Mayor Levar Stoney said this project is crucial in making sure everyone has access to the James River.

“Folks, projects like this say we care about providing the opportunity for everyone to enjoy the things that we know improve the quality of life in our city,” Stoney said.

Seventy-eight million dollars are going to Parks and Recreation improvements thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Construction on the new ramp is expected to take about four months. The current entrance point at Huguenot Flatwater will be closed off during that time.

