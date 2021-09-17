Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Costs homebuyers often don’t think about

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The low supply and high demand have made home buying challenging this year. So, it’s good to go into the housing market knowing all the costs associated with a home that a lot of people forget or are unprepared for.

Many home buyers focus on the sale price and forget about the fees involved in the closing process.

Mortgage insurance is a cost that sometimes takes people by surprise. The same goes for title insurance and homeowners insurance.

These are things you will pay for on top of the sale price.

Michael Joyce, of the Richmond Financial firm Agili, says you also should factor in property taxes to the cost of your home. With property values going up, assessments are going up - which means you’ll end up paying more over time.

And Joyce said not to forget about the cost of ongoing maintenance.

“We recommend having a certain percentage of the home value that’s dedicated towards home maintenance every year because things wear out, you’re going to have to upgrade things over time,” added Joyce.

You never know when you’ll need a new roof or when your AC unit will go out. It helps to save up for potential costs like that.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Pedestrian killed on I-64
Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Henrico police say Jaquan Kelson ran away from the scene of a three vehicle crash.
Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind

Latest News

Crews broke ground Friday.
Crews break ground on Huguenot Flatwater Universal Access Ramp
After several years of construction, Henrico County Public Schools unveiled two new schools...
Renovations unveiled at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary
The old Ramada Inn
Trial date set for dilapidated Ramada Inn case in Petersburg
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | 59.4% of population fully vaccinated