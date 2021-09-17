Healthcare Pros
Bedford memorial service gives full honors to man found decades after Korean War

Bobbie Ray Daniels' resting place in Bedford.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - For 70 years, Clif Daniels had been doing one thing: waiting back home for his brother, Bobbie Ray Daniels, to be found and brought back to Bedford.

Bobbie Ray fought in the Korean War before later being declared missing in action, then killed in action.

He was found last year, then laid to rest.

He didn’t get full military honors during his burial service in Bedford, but Friday was given that honor.

“My brother’s curtain is finally closed and I’m so thankful for everyone,” said Daniels. “I couldn’t do all this without the Lord’s help. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

It’s a prayer answered for Clif and his family.

It’s one he would hear his mother pray as a child and the thing he credits living for.

“I can still hear her at the top of those steps and it always be there no matter what,” said Daniels.

The final step in this process brings emotion for those who watched on Friday.

Whether they were holding the flag or saluting from afar, a 70-year hole has been filled.

“It’s like a new Christmas of a different type. I mean, you’re surprised when you wake up but after hearing this, knowing it’s real,” said Daniels, “I was joyous. Really joyous.”

And for Clif, it’s now his brother in heaven who’s the one waiting back home.

