Apple picking season begins at Carter Mountain

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Apple picking season is in full swing at Carter Mountain Orchard in Albemarle County.

You can pick the apples yourself or you can snag a pre-picked bag. There is also a drive-thru option.

Staff is encouraging apple pickers to come on the weekdays when the orchard is less crowded.

You must buy tickets if want to visit Friday through Sunday.

More information can be found, here.

