Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Apple picking season begins at Carter Mountain

As Fall approaches, apple tree branches are being weighed down with fruit
As Fall approaches, apple tree branches are being weighed down with fruit
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Apple picking season is in full swing at Carter Mountain Orchard in Albemarle County.

You can pick the apples yourself or you can snag a pre-picked bag. There is also a drive-thru option.

Staff is encouraging apple pickers to come on the weekdays when the orchard is less crowded.

You must buy tickets if want to visit Friday through Sunday.

More information can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond

Latest News

The St. Benedict Oktoberfest is back in Richmond's Museum District after it was cancelled in...
‘I’m very excited’: St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to Richmond’s Museum District
A Midlothian teen built a “Puppy Kissing Booth” for the Give a Dog a Job’ 5k Run/Walk.
Midlothian teen builds ‘Puppy Kissing Booth’ to support Canine Companions’ 5K
Paralyzed Veterans of America Bowling Tournament
Paralyzed Veterans of America Bowling Tournament
A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
New LOVE sign unveiled at Cultural Arts Center