VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 64 in Henrico on Wednesday evening.

Troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a person standing in the right lane of the interstate.

Before troopers were able to arrive, the pedestrian was struck.

The driver who initially struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is working with police.

All westbound lanes are closed near Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police said the closure will be for an extended amount of time.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 193A.

Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.

Police are investigating.

