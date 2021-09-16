Healthcare Pros
VDH launches QR codes, which can be scanned to verify vaccine status

Residents can visit VDH's website to access their free vaccination record with the QR code, then it can be saved to a photo gallery, printed on paper or stored in a compatible account.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced the launch of QR codes, that can be scanned using a smartphone, which will then verify your COVID-19 vaccination status.

The QR (quick response) codes will allow anyone to show proof of their vaccination with a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card and/or app.

Residents can visit VDH’s website to access their free vaccination record with the QR code, then it can be saved to a photo gallery, printed on paper or stored in a compatible account.

The QR code is digitally signed by the VDH, so therefore it cannot be altered or forged.

Businesses and employers that choose to verify an individual’s vaccination status can scan QR codes with the free SMART Health Card Verifier App. Virginia is the fifth state to use the SMART Health format for QR codes.

