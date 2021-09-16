Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Union, Mondelez reach tentative agreement amid strike

Strike sign
Strike sign(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. - A tentative contract agreement reached between snack company Mondelez and striking union workers could end a walkout that began last month.

The company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union issued statements Wednesday announcing a tentative deal, but The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports neither would discuss the terms.

Anthony Shelton, the union’s international president, says local officers will present the agreement to workers in the coming days and they’ll vote on it.

Mondelez and the union have been negotiating a new four-year contract since the old one expired at the end of May.

It covers union employees at six sites, including a plant in Henrico, Virginia, that makes foods like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond
Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year,...
News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid

Latest News

The St. Benedict Oktoberfest is back in Richmond's Museum District after it was cancelled in...
‘I’m very excited’: St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to Richmond’s Museum District
Jerry Colyer and his wife
Chesterfield police create video highlighting unsolved 2016 homicide
Patricia Kinser and Amy Salisbury from VCU School of Nursing are studying the long COVID-19...
VCU researchers join national project to track impact of long COVID-19 on children
A Midlothian teen built a “Puppy Kissing Booth” for the Give a Dog a Job’ 5k Run/Walk.
Midlothian teen builds ‘Puppy Kissing Booth’ to support Canine Companions’ 5K
‘I’m very excited’: St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to Richmond’s Museum District
‘I’m very excited’: St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to Richmond’s Museum District