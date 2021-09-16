Two men hospitalized after double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday near the intersection of East Wythe Street and Old Wythe Street.

Officers on the scene say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Richmond for treatment.

The other victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and do not have any suspect information at this point.

