Thursday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with our first rain chance in a week
Clouds keep our temperatures near normal today and tomorrow
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today brings a break in the heat plus our first chance of rain in a week, with some heavy raining downpours possible this afternoon and early evening.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. A shower is possible this morning, then scattered showers/storms likely this afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and heavy in spots. High: 82. Rain chance 60%
Friday: Mostly Cloudy and cooler. A Few afternoon showers possible. Lows near 70, High: 78. Rain chance: 40%.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, High in the mid 80s
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, High in the upper 80s
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. High in the mid 80s
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. High in the low 80s
Wednesday: Partly Sunny, a slight shower or storm chance. Lows in the mid to upper 60s High in the low 80s
