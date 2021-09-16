Thursday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with our first rain chance in a week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today brings a break in the heat plus our first chance of rain in a week, with some heavy raining downpours possible this afternoon and early evening.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. A shower is possible this morning, then scattered showers/storms likely this afternoon. Rain could be slow-moving and heavy in spots. High: 82. Rain chance 60%

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and cooler. A Few afternoon showers possible. Lows near 70, High: 78. Rain chance: 40%.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, High in the mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, High in the upper 80s

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. High in the mid 80s

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. High in the low 80s

Wednesday: Partly Sunny, a slight shower or storm chance. Lows in the mid to upper 60s High in the low 80s

