Third man convicted in Markiyah Dickson murder to be sentenced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, the third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson is set to be sentenced today.

A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder back in June.

Dickson was in the third grade when she was shot and killed in 2019 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout. Another young boy was also injured.

Two other men, Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts have been convicted in Dickson’s murder.

