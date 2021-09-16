Third man convicted in Markiyah Dickson murder to be sentenced

Healthcare Pros
In Richmond, the third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson will be sentenced today.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, the third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson is set to be sentenced today.

A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder back in June.

Third man in Markiya Dickson murder found guilty on all charges

Dickson was in the third grade when she was shot and killed in 2019 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout. Another young boy was also injured.

Two other men, Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts have been convicted in Dickson’s murder.

