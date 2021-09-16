Healthcare Pros
As states prepare for refugees, anti-Afghan stickers appear in Michigan

As Michigan prepares for refugees, an unsettling sight appeared in Ann Arbor.
Stickers marked as "Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit" have been appearing on the University of Michigan's campus ahead of the state's intake of refugees.(Alex Williams)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden administration has started notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 will resettle in their states.

State Department data shows that California will take more arrivals than any other state at over 5,200 people. The Detroit News reports up to 1,300 refugees are coming to Michigan. Grand Rapids is expected to take in about 500 refugees by the end of the month.

MLive reports several Proud Boy stickers marked as “Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits” were found on the University of Michigan’s campus. A student reported the stickers to the police on Sunday, one day after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

They reportedly had a “permit number of 09-11-01” with “no bag limit” and “no expiration” to hunt and kill Afghan refugees nationwide. It is unknown where the stickers came from, and the incident is under investigation.

The Jewish Family Services of Ann Arbor is planning on taking in Afghan refugees.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

