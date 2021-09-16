Sentencing for third man convicted in Markiyah Dickson murder continued
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sentencing for the third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson has been continued.
A jury found Jesus Turner guilty of all counts, including first-degree murder back in June.
The third-grader was shot and killed in 2019 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout. Another young boy was also injured.
Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts have also been convicted of Dickson’s murder.
Turner’s new sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.
