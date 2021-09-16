Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPD officers reunite two puppies stolen from home with litter

The puppies have been reunited.
The puppies have been reunited.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers reunited two 6-week-old puppies that were stolen from a Highland Park home.

Police were called around 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 for a breaking and entering in the 600 block of Pensacola Avenue.

RPD said two 6-week-old bulldog puppies were taken from their litter.

Officers asked the public to keep an eye out for the puppies.

Following several tips, detectives found one of the puppies and returned it to its rightful owner.

The following day, two suspects were arrested and detectives found the second puppy after it was sold to a family in Gilpin Court. The family surrendered the puppy, who was then reunited with its litter.

“Collaboration with the community is critical when it comes to keeping our community safe,” RPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Bruington at (804) 646-6619 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

Latest News

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out Meadowbrook HS
Vegetables
Governor Northam announces new produce packing facility
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.7 million people receive first dose | 71% of adult population fully vaccinated
The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree