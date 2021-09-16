RPD officers reunite two puppies stolen from home with litter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers reunited two 6-week-old puppies that were stolen from a Highland Park home.

Police were called around 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 for a breaking and entering in the 600 block of Pensacola Avenue.

RPD said two 6-week-old bulldog puppies were taken from their litter.

Officers asked the public to keep an eye out for the puppies.

Following several tips, detectives found one of the puppies and returned it to its rightful owner.

The following day, two suspects were arrested and detectives found the second puppy after it was sold to a family in Gilpin Court. The family surrendered the puppy, who was then reunited with its litter.

“Collaboration with the community is critical when it comes to keeping our community safe,” RPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Bruington at (804) 646-6619 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

