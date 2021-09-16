Road closures, no parking zones near Capitol Square announced ahead of March for Life rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., roads around Capitol Square will be closed and/or have no parking zones due to the March for Life rally.

The following streets will be closed:

East Main Street between North 9th and North 14th Streets

North 9th Street between East Main and East Broad Streets

East Broad Street between North 9th and North 14th Streets

North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main Streets

The following roads will have no parking zones from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Southbound lane of North 14th Street between East Broad and Bank Streets

East Main Street between North 8th and North 12th Streets

North 12th Street between Bank Street and East Main Street

