Road closures, no parking zones near Capitol Square announced ahead of March for Life rally
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., roads around Capitol Square will be closed and/or have no parking zones due to the March for Life rally.
The following streets will be closed:
- East Main Street between North 9th and North 14th Streets
- North 9th Street between East Main and East Broad Streets
- East Broad Street between North 9th and North 14th Streets
- North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main Streets
The following roads will have no parking zones from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Southbound lane of North 14th Street between East Broad and Bank Streets
- East Main Street between North 8th and North 12th Streets
- North 12th Street between Bank Street and East Main Street
