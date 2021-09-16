Healthcare Pros
Road closures, no parking zones near Capitol Square announced ahead of March for Life rally

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., roads around Capitol Square will be closed and/or have no parking zones due to the March for Life rally.

The following streets will be closed:

  • East Main Street between North 9th and North 14th Streets
  • North 9th Street between East Main and East Broad Streets
  • East Broad Street between North 9th and North 14th Streets
  • North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main Streets

The following roads will have no parking zones from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Southbound lane of North 14th Street between East Broad and Bank Streets
  • East Main Street between North 8th and North 12th Streets
  • North 12th Street between Bank Street and East Main Street

