Richmond Public Schools close the waitlist for Virtual Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public School District announced they have cleared the waitlist for Virtual Virginia, the online learning option for all of Virginia schools. School leaders said there are no more spots available for the program, and will not be accepting any more middle or high school students for the semester.

This has the potential to affect thousands of students across the state, as countless were waiting for a spot. Currently, RPS has 2,000 students enrolled in virtual learning programs, and more than 1,400 were waiting for a spot to open.

In recent weeks there has been a surge of families trying to switch from in-person learning to a virtual format. COVID cases continue to climb in RPS schools, and the second death of an RPS staff member was recently announced.

In a school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Jason Kamras warned parents the district did not have the means to expand Virtual Virginia. This comes as many parents have been keeping their children at home, hoping a spot would eventually open up.

RPS has not said how this will affect elementary school children, specifically pre-school to 5th grade.

School leaders said more information will follow next week.

NBC12 will continue to follow this story.

