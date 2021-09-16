Police: Two 6-week-old puppies stolen from home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after two 6-week-old puppies were stolen from a Highland Park home.

Police were called around 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 for a breaking and entering in the 600 block of Pensacola Avenue.

RPD said two 6-week-old bulldog puppies were taken from their litter.

Police would like to alert anyone buying or selling puppies, along with the veterinarian community, to be on the lookout for the puppies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Bruington at (804) 646-6619 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

