Police search for suspect who stabbed employee, robbed store in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a store and stabbed an employee on Westover Hills Boulevard.

Around 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 10, a male suspect wearing a black ski-mask entered a business located in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, wielded a large-edged weapon and demanded cash from the register.

According to police, the suspect assaulted and stabbed an employee before stealing cash and fleeing on foot. The employee was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

