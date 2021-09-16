Healthcare Pros
Police seach for suspect in shooting that critically injured man, woman

Jeffery Brown
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man and woman are in critical condition following a shooting in Fredericksburg Wednesday morning.

Police were called around 9:45 a.m. for the report of shots fired in an apartment in the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Drive.

Officers there found a man and woman with gunshot wounds and started giving first aid.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where they remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Jeffery Brown
Police are searching for the suspect, 32-year-old Jeffery Brown. He is wanted on the following charges:

  • Attempted second-degree murder (two counts)
  • Malicious wounding (two counts)
  • Entering a dwelling to commit murder
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm in a public place or dwelling
  • Use of a firearm to commit a felony
  • Discharge a firearm within the city limits

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Police said not to approach him and just call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (540) 373-3122.

