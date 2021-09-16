Police: Man flees 3-vehicle crash, leaving three children behind

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces several charges of child endangerment after police say he brandished a gun just before a three-vehicle crash that ended with a van rolling onto its roof.

On Sept. 8 around 7:15 p.m., Henrico police were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue.

“One of the vehicles was a van that had rolled over onto its roof,” police said. “Just prior to the crash the driver was seen brandishing a firearm.”

According to investigators, right after the crash, the driver of the van ran away from the scene, leaving three young children in the vehicle.

None of the children were properly secured in the van and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

During the investigation, Jaquan Vashawn Kelson, 29, was identified as the driver of the van involved in the crash. Police said he was later found to be admitted to a local hospital and was served with warrants on Sept. 15.

Kelson faces the following charges:

Felony hit and run

Felony child endangerment (x3)

Carrying a high-capacity magazine

Brandishing a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Driving with a revoked license (13th offense in 10 years)

Expired temporary registration

Reckless driving

Failure to use a driver’s seat belt

Failure to use a child restraint with a prior conviction (x3)

Police said Kelson crashed into two stopped vehicles at the intersection.

