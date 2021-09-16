Police identify pedestrian killed on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 64 in Henrico on Wednesday evening.

Troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a person standing in the right lane of the interstate.

Before troopers were able to arrive, the pedestrian was struck. According to the investigation, the pedestrian was first struck by the left side of a 2017 Chrysler minivan in the deceleration lane, then was struck by a 2013 Kia sedan in the right lane before being run over by other traffic.

The pedestrian was identified as Morgan B. Albert, 49, of Afton.

Both drivers, who were both wearing seatbelts, stayed at the scene and are working with the police. They did not have injuries.

All westbound lanes were closed near Mechanicsville Turnpike for an extended amount of time.

Police are investigating.

