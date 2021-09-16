Police: Fredricksburg man charged for murdering woman

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Fredricksburg man has been charged for the murder of a woman.

On Sept. 11 around 3:30 p.m., police in Fredricksburg received a call from a concerned resident saying they heard a gunshot fired in an apartment located in the 2000 block of Woodlyn Drive.

After arriving at the scene, police met with one of the tenants who said the woman, identified as 27-year-old Amanda Seay, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After conducting an investigation and an autopsy, police determined it was a homicide and the victim and perpetrator were living together.

On Sept. 15, police say Christopher Alexander, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested and charged with:

Second Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Discharging a Firearm within the City of Fredericksburg limits Causing Injury

Alexander is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

