Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Fredricksburg man charged for murdering woman

Christopher Alexander
Christopher Alexander(Fredricksburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Fredricksburg man has been charged for the murder of a woman.

On Sept. 11 around 3:30 p.m., police in Fredricksburg received a call from a concerned resident saying they heard a gunshot fired in an apartment located in the 2000 block of Woodlyn Drive.

After arriving at the scene, police met with one of the tenants who said the woman, identified as 27-year-old Amanda Seay, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After conducting an investigation and an autopsy, police determined it was a homicide and the victim and perpetrator were living together.

On Sept. 15, police say Christopher Alexander, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested and charged with:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Discharging a Firearm within the City of Fredericksburg limits Causing Injury

Alexander is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond
Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year,...
News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid

Latest News

According to police, the suspect assaulted and stabbed an employee before stealing cash and...
Police search for suspect who stabbed employee, robbed store in Richmond
Road closures announced ahead of March for Life.
Road closures, no parking zones near Capitol Square announced ahead of March for Life rally
(L-R) Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke
Apple Original Films, ‘Raymond and Ray’, to be filmed in central Virginia this fall
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | More than 10.2 million doses administered