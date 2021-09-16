Healthcare Pros
Police: 88-year-old man with dementia found

Phillip Edward Williams
Phillip Edward Williams(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 88-year-old Henrico man with advanced stage of dementia who was believed to be on foot, has been found.

On Sept. 15 around 9:30 p.m., Phillip Edward Williams went missing after leaving the 500 block of Airport Drive on foot.

Williams was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue or black sweatpants.

