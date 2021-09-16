Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 5.6 million people receive first dose | More than 10.2 million doses administered

More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.(WJRT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Sept. 16, at least 5,607,958 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 65.7% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,972,727 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 58.3% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 78%. As of Wednesday, 69.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Sept. 16, 10,226,850 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 13,290.

In total, 11,793,635 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year,...
News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits

Latest News

Residents can visit VDH’s website to access their free vaccination record with the QR code,...
VDH launches QR codes, which can be scanned to verify vaccine status
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate slightly increases to 10.6% | Over 4,100 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours
A woman is tested for COVID-19 in a parking lot in Richmond where the health department set up...
The demand for COVID-19 testing is surging — another challenge for overworked hospitals
VHHA says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia jumped 1000% since July
VHHA says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia jumped 1000% since July