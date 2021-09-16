News to Know for Sept. 16: Waitlist for Virtual Virginia closed; Double shooting in Petersburg; Afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a peek at our top headlines before you start the day!

Scattered Showers This Afternoon

Today will be mostly cloudy. A shower is possible this morning, then scattered showers/storms likely this afternoon.

Rain could be slow-moving and heavy in spots.

Pedestrian Killed On I-64

A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 64 in Henrico on Wednesday evening. Troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a person standing in the right lane of the interstate.

Before troopers were able to arrive, the pedestrian was struck. The driver who initially struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is working with the police. Police are investigating.

Pedestrian killed on I-64 (Virginia State Police)

All westbound lanes were closed near Mechanicsville Turnpike for an extended amount of time.

Boulevard Bridge Closure

The Boulevard Bridge will be closed this Thursday for several hours.

(WALB)

Crews need to do some lighting and maintenance work on Westover Hills Boulevard, so the bridge will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Signs will be posted, but drivers who use the bridge for the early morning and evening commute should be good to go.

Double Shooting In Petersburg

The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday near the intersection of East Wythe Street and Old Wythe Street.

Officers on the scene say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Richmond for treatment.

Petersburg Police are investigating after two men were shot. (NBC12)

The other victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and do not have any suspect information at this point.

Waitlist For Virtual Virginia Closed

Richmond Public School District announced they have cleared the waitlist for Virtual Virginia, the online learning option for all of Virginia schools.

School leaders said there are no more spots available for the program, and will not be accepting any more middle or high school students for the semester.

(Richmond Public Schools)

This has the potential to affect thousands of students across the state, as countless were waiting for a spot.

Currently, RPS has 2,000 students enrolled in virtual learning programs, and more than 1,400 were waiting for a spot to open.

Health Care Provider Protection Act

Senator Tim Kaine is urging lawmakers to pass the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which would help protect the mental health of health care workers.

The legislation is named in honor of Dr. Lorna Breen, a physician from Charlottesville who died by suicide after fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after. (Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation)

Kaine says this legislation would provide more mental health resources and additional funding for mental and behavioral health treatment programs.

The senator says it would also address the stigma around mental health in the industry preventing people from speaking out about their struggles.

Pfizer Vaccine Data For Kids 5-11

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11. (Source: CNN)

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the information should be in no later than the first week of October.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as 6 months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.

McAuliffe, Youngkin To Face Off In First Debate

Thursday is a big day for Virginia’s candidates for governor.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will meet in their first debate.

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) (Associated Press)

The debate will happen at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.

The next debate is scheduled for Sept. 28 in northern Virginia. Virginians can watch that debate on NBC12.

New LOVE Sign Revealed

A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. (The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen)

The newest LOVEworks sign was designed by local artist and arts center staff member, Ryan Imirie.

The sign highlights the center’s programs and offerings.

Final Thought

What you do not want done to yourself, do not do to others - Confucius

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.