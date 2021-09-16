New LOVE sign unveiled at Cultural Arts Center
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
The newest LOVEworks sign was designed by local artist and arts center staff member, Ryan Imirie.
The sign highlights the center’s programs and offerings.
It is made from the following recycled materials and supplies:
- 1,975 buttons of assorted sizes
- 70 pencils
- 7,000 small beads
- 150 mosaic tiles
- 100 popsicle sticks
- 75 metal fender washers
- Over 50 jar lids
- 7 recycled food service trays
- 12 bottles of gorilla glue
- 2 cartons of exterior elastomeric compound
- 2 gallons of waterproofing
- 6 gallons of exterior paint
