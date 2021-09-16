New LOVE sign unveiled at Cultural Arts Center

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

The newest LOVEworks sign was designed by local artist and arts center staff member, Ryan Imirie.

The sign highlights the center’s programs and offerings.

It is made from the following recycled materials and supplies:

1,975 buttons of assorted sizes

70 pencils

7,000 small beads

150 mosaic tiles

100 popsicle sticks

75 metal fender washers

Over 50 jar lids

7 recycled food service trays

12 bottles of gorilla glue

2 cartons of exterior elastomeric compound

2 gallons of waterproofing

6 gallons of exterior paint

