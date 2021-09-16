Multiple arrests made in catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple men in connection to catalytic converter thefts.

The sheriff’s office said a number of citizens have been victimized by thieves looking to make a quick buck.

Their investigation led to the following arrests and charges :

Brett Allen Bowling, 35 - Grand Larceny – F, Petit Larceny (x2), Destruction of Property (x3), Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Controlled Substance.

Jamar Tre Vaughan, 27 - Grand Larceny – F, Larceny of Property with Intent to Sell, Petit Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property with Intent to Distribute and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

Jonathan Bartlett Horton, 38 - Grand Larceny of Parts – F (x2), Larceny with Intent to Sell, Possession of Stolen Property with Intent to Sell (x2), Destruction of Property (x6), Larceny – 3rd Offense, Possession of Burglary Tools, Petit Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.

Officials said numerous investigations are still ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said residents should park their cars in well-lit, in the public eye and covered by surveillance, if possible.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.