Missing 88-year-old man with dementia believed to be on foot, Henrico police say

Phillip Edward Williams
Phillip Edward Williams(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a missing 88-year-old Henrico man with advanced stage of dementia is believed to be on foot.

On Sept. 15 around 9:30 p.m., Phillip Edward Williams went missing after leaving the 500 block of Airport Drive on foot. Williams was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue or black sweatpants.

He is described as walking with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information on Williams’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Richmond Public Schools close the waitlist for Virtual Virginia
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64