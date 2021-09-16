Missing 88-year-old man with dementia believed to be on foot, Henrico police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a missing 88-year-old Henrico man with advanced stage of dementia is believed to be on foot.

On Sept. 15 around 9:30 p.m., Phillip Edward Williams went missing after leaving the 500 block of Airport Drive on foot. Williams was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue or black sweatpants.

He is described as walking with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information on Williams’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

