Midlothian teen builds ‘Puppy Kissing Booth’ to support Canine Companions’ 5K

A Midlothian teen built a “Puppy Kissing Booth” for the Give a Dog a Job’ 5k Run/Walk.(Canine Companions)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Midlothian teen built a “Puppy Kissing Booth” as part of his Eagle Scout project supporting Canine Companions, a service dog organization.

Aaron Hamilton joined started Scouts in the first grade, moved to Boy Scouts in 2015, and now at the age of 17, the Midlothian High School Senior is poised to become an Eagle Scout.

As part of his project, Hamilton is supporting Canine Companions’ annual ‘Give a Dog a Job’ 5K Run/Walk on Saturday.

“I love dogs, and when I found out more about how Canine Companions serves adults, children and veterans with disabilities, I knew that my Eagle Scout project needed to support them,” Hamilton said.

The Puppy Kissing Booth Hamilton built is expected to be a big hit during the event.

The 5K/walk will be held rain or shine on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at Main Line Brewery.

The cost to participate is $35, and walk-up registration is from 8-8:30 a.m., with the race getting underway at 9 a.m.

You can learn more and pre-register, here.

