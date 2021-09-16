Healthcare Pros
Man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend plans to prove insanity

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of...
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of murder suspect Michael Brown.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A request for a trial delay has been filed in the case of a former Marine accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney has asked Franklin County Circuit Court to reschedule the trial of Michael Brown, which had been set for September 20, 2021. But Brown’s attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, has indicated Brown intends to make his sanity an issue at trial, with expert testimony to support his claim.

That’s according to court records obtained by WDBJ7.

The Commonwealth’s motion to move the trial date is based on the court needing to appoint “one or more qualified mental health experts to perform an evaluation of Brown’s sanity at the time of the alleged offenses.”

A new trial date could be set for January or February 2022.

Brown is accused of killing Rodney Brown, kicking off a two-and-a-half-week manhunt.

