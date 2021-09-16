A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain and flash flooding caused dangerous conditions all around the City of Richmond Thursday afternoon.

From water spilling over the jersey wall on Interstate 95 south to West Grace Street turning into what seemed like a river, here is a look at photos and videos from the flooding.

Here check out the photos of flooding and some aftermath below:

Autoplay Caption

Now, here is a look at various viewer videos taken around the city:

Major flooding on Interstate 95 at Belvidere caused traffic to be diverted due to flooding. The water was so high on the one side it started spilling over the jersey wall.

Flash flooding caused the water to run over the dam and roadway at Bryan Park.

Grace and Harrison streets in Richmond near the Village Cafe flooded and it appeared that a person went for a swim in the floodwaters.

