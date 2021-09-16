Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond

Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain and flash flooding caused dangerous conditions all around the City of Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond

From water spilling over the jersey wall on Interstate 95 south to West Grace Street turning into what seemed like a river, here is a look at photos and videos from the flooding.

Here check out the photos of flooding and some aftermath below:

Caption

Now, here is a look at various viewer videos taken around the city:

Major flooding on Interstate 95 at Belvidere caused traffic to be diverted due to flooding. The water was so high on the one side it started spilling over the jersey wall.

Flash flooding caused the water to run over the dam and roadway at Bryan Park.

Grace and Harrison streets in Richmond near the Village Cafe flooded and it appeared that a person went for a swim in the floodwaters.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Few showers and storms Friday
Flooding on I-95 in Richmond (Source: Brandi Keys)
Flooding on I-95 in Richmond (Source: Brandi Keys)
Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Person swims in flood water at Grace and Harrison streets (Source: Chase Henzler and Jack Kline)
Person swims in flood water at Grace and Harrison streets (Source: Chase Henzler and Jack Kline)