Liberty University breaks single-semester record for coronavirus cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has reached new heights with coronavirus cases.

This week the university returned to in-person classes after a campus-wide mitigation period.

They’re now reporting a total of over 1,200 cases so far this semester.

That’s a record in a single semester, surpassing last fall’s grand total of just under 1,100. This spring saw a total of 675 cases.

The university does not require masks or vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.