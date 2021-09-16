In-person classes at VCU canceled due to flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has canceled all in-person classes at the Monroe Park Campus due to flash flooding.

While in-person classes are canceled, all online classes will continue as scheduled.

VCU Facilities Management teams are assessing the impact on buildings on campus.

Anyone on campus experiencing an emergency should call (804) 828-1234 or 911.

