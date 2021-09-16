Healthcare Pros
In-person classes at VCU canceled due to flooding

VCU
VCU(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has canceled all in-person classes at the Monroe Park Campus due to flash flooding.

While in-person classes are canceled, all online classes will continue as scheduled.

Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond

VCU Facilities Management teams are assessing the impact on buildings on campus.

Anyone on campus experiencing an emergency should call (804) 828-1234 or 911.

