Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘The difference is amazing:’ Homeowners Call 12 for help getting city sidewalks fixed

Homeowners in Churchill reached out to 12 On Your Side asking for help getting a sidewalk in...
Homeowners in Churchill reached out to 12 On Your Side asking for help getting a sidewalk in the 900 block on N. 37th Street repaired, after a woman tripped, fell and broke her knee.(NBC 12 Viewer)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Homeowners in Churchill reached out to 12 On Your Side asking for help getting a sidewalk in the 900 block on N. 37th Street repaired, after a woman tripped, fell and broke her knee.

Talisha Jones has lived in Churchill for decades, for months, she has been trying to get the sidewalk fixed right outside of her home on N. 37th Street.

“No response, no response,” Jones said when asked about reaching out to the City of Richmond. “I have been living around here maybe 40 years, I have been working on this off and on the last couple of years.”

A sidewalk in one Church Hill neighborhood was buckling, uneven and residents feared, not...
A sidewalk in one Church Hill neighborhood was buckling, uneven and residents feared, not safe. That's why the people who live on North 37th street called 12 On Your Side, after trying to get it fixed for months.(NBC 12 Viewer)

On August 7th, Jones says neighbors heard commotion outside, she walked out to see an accident on a rainy day. She ended up tripping and falling, breaking her knee from a fall on the uneven sidewalk that was also muddy from the rain. Doctors wrote Jones out of work for more than two months.

“The sidewalks are poor, they are so poor, I fell, I broke my knee--we are trying to get something done so this wouldn’t happen to someone else,” she said. “I have bills to pay, kids to take care of, just every day living--it is tough.”

Jones and her neighbors were also concerned about other people getting hurt, the reason they submitted photos through the RVA 311 System for repair.

RVA 311

“It worries me because we have a school, a senior home, and Boys and Girls Club in the area, it is a safety risk,” she explained.

The On Your Side Investigators reached out to the City of Richmond, including in an e-mail, a request from Jones:

“Could you please find it in your heart to come around here and fix these sidewalks.”

We received a response saying the Director of Public Works, was aware of the issue. We later reached out directly to Director of Public Works and days later, Jones sent a text saying work had started to repair the sidewalks. Jones says the work started early on a Sunday morning and days later on a Tuesday, the sidewalk was repaired.

“Compared to what it was before, to what it is now, is amazing,” said Jones. “In the past we have had trouble with people in wheelchairs, not being able to use this sidewalk. I think it will be safer from them instead of having to go out and travel in the street, they can use the sidewalks to travel. It is a lot better.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond
Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year,...
News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid

Latest News

The St. Benedict Oktoberfest is back in Richmond's Museum District after it was cancelled in...
‘I’m very excited’: St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to Richmond’s Museum District
In Richmond, the third man convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Markiyah Dickson will be...
Sentencing for third man convicted in Markiyah Dickson murder continued
The Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says the rate of white children in the city getting a...
COVID-19 vaccine disparities highlighted between Richmond’s black and white children.
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!