Chesterfield police create video highlighting unsolved 2016 homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have created a 13-minute long video, highlighting an unsolved homicide from 2016.

Jerry Colyer Jr., 43, was shot and killed nearly five years ago while working at a motel.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2016, to the Econo Lodge on Indian Hill Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, police found Colyer, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

“In recent months, Chesterfield County Police worked with members of the Colyer family and others to produce a roughly 13-minute video exploring the case,” police said.

The video, titled “Chesterfield Unsolved: The Homicide of Jerry Colyer, Jr.,” includes interviews, archival photos and surveillance footage.

There is also information in the video about a $20,000 reward being offered by the FBI for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

The video can be watched below:

