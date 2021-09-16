Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Augusta County to honor fallen K9 with memorial bridge

Cara died on Dec. 21 while on duty with her partner, Cpt. Ryan Insana. She was trained as a...
Cara died on Dec. 21 while on duty with her partner, Cpt. Ryan Insana. She was trained as a single purpose Explosive Detection K9.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County has announced it will host a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., for the ‘K9 Cara Memorial Bridge’, which will include the unveiling of a sign honoring the service and sacrifice of K9 Cara.

The ceremony will feature remarks by Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton, Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, and Staunton Sheriff Matt Robinson.

The dedication and remarks will be held near to the property at 431 Old White Bridge Road. County officials say attendees will be invited to process toward the bridge where the unveiling of the sign will take place.

“K9 Cara touched a chord in the entire community’s heart. Augusta County wanted to show deep appreciation for the life of this special dog who gave its all in service to our citizens,” said Tim Fitzgerald, County Administrator.

Cara, a K9 unit with the Staunton Sheriff’s Office, fell from the bridge on Route 640 Old White Bridge Road while assisting the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a weapon thrown from a car under pursuit.

County officials say K9 Cara was ultimately euthanized due to the devastating nature of the injuries sustained.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution April 14, 2021 to request from the Commonwealth Transportation Board that the bridge which spans over the CSX railroad be named the K9 Cara Memorial Bridge to honor K9 Cara’s work and show gratitude for her service for the county.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond

Latest News

Flooding on I-95.
Flash flooding prompts water rescues, I-95 closure in Richmond
Flooding around Harrison and Broad streets.
A look at Thursday's flash flooding around Richmond
Floodwaters spill over the jersey wall on I-95 near Belvidere.
Flash flooding in Richmond
Patricia Kinser and Amy Salisbury from VCU School of Nursing are studying the long COVID-19...
VCU researchers join national project to track impact of long COVID-19 on children
The crash happened on Thursday.
79-year-old man killed after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree