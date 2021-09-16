Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Apple Original Films, ‘Raymond and Ray’, to be filmed in central Virginia this fall

(L-R) Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke
(L-R) Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke(Jeff Vespa; Francois Berthier)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced ‘Raymond and Ray’, from Apple Original Films, will be filmed in central Virginia this fall.

The movie will star Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor who plays half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. The film will be directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia.

Julie Lynn, a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville and a UVA graduate, is one of the producers. Other producers are Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón and Bonnie Curtis.

“Major projects like Raymond and Ray shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” said Gov. Northam said. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

Recent major projects that have been filmed in Virginia include the feature film Tapawingo, the Hulu limited series Dopesick, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Apple TV’s Swagger.

For more information about Virginia’s film production industry, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
The incident happened Wednesday.
About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond
Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year,...
News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid

Latest News

A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
New LOVE sign unveiled at Cultural Arts Center
A popular event in Richmond is back after having to cancel last year because of COVID.
Party on the Avenues returns Sept. 26
America's Got Talent
Two Virginians to perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale
Two Virginians on America's Got Talent
Two Virginians on America's Got Talent