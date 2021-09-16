Apple Original Films, ‘Raymond and Ray’, to be filmed in central Virginia this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced ‘Raymond and Ray’, from Apple Original Films, will be filmed in central Virginia this fall.

The movie will star Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor who plays half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. The film will be directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia.

Julie Lynn, a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville and a UVA graduate, is one of the producers. Other producers are Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón and Bonnie Curtis.

“Major projects like Raymond and Ray shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” said Gov. Northam said. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

Recent major projects that have been filmed in Virginia include the feature film Tapawingo, the Hulu limited series Dopesick, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Apple TV’s Swagger.

