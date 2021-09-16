79-year-old man killed after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Troopers said a 79-year-old man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Dinwiddie County.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday morning on Cox Road about two miles west of White Oak Church Road.

VSP said a silver Dodge Intrepid was heading west on Cox Road when it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

The driver, David R. Jordan, of Wilsons, died at the scene.

The investigation continues.

