Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 men hospitalized after double shooting in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating after two men were shot.
Petersburg Police are investigating after two men were shot.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday near the intersection of E. Wythe St. and Old Wythe St.

Officers on scene say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Richmond for treatment.

The other victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and do not have any suspect information at this point.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly...
Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies
Superintendent Jason Kamras said RPS chose not to serve hot meals at the beginning of the year,...
News to Know for Sept. 15: COVID cases at Chesterfield schools; No hot lunches at RPS; Mostly sunny, humid
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school

Latest News

A courtroom.
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64
A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
New LOVE sign unveiled at Cultural Arts Center