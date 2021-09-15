Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Another dry summer day with a rain chance creeping up tomorrow

Showers and storms possible Thursday afternoon through Friday midday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot weather sticks for one more day, then a northerly breeze brings a cooler pattern with a chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Storms could be slow movers.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially morning and midday. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police is investigating after two juveniles were shot on the city's southside.
2 teenagers shot in Richmond’s southside
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to...
Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court finds probable cause to move forward with case against teen boy accused of murder
Khemise Franceska Prince
Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats found in home

Latest News

Forecast: Hot again Wednesday, storm chances arrive Thursday
Richmond 7-day forecast
Midsummer heat for two more days
Richmond 7-day Forecast
Heat breaks Thursday with a shower chance
Forecast: Hot next couple days, storm chances return late week