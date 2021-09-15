Wednesday Forecast: Another dry summer day with a rain chance creeping up tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot weather sticks for one more day, then a northerly breeze brings a cooler pattern with a chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Storms could be slow movers.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially morning and midday. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.